Private investigator shoots 13-year-old amid attempted carjacking in southwest Baltimore

A former Baltimore police officer who now works as a private investigator shot a 13-year-old boy in the head after the boy tried to carjack him in southwest Baltimore's Carroll Park on Wednesday, police said.

The 13-year-old is in critical condition and homicide detectives are investigating due to the severity of his injuries, police spokesman Donny Moses said.

Around 3:45 p.m., the former officer, aged 73, was sitting in his car when a group of young men approached. One teen opened the car door and displayed a replica handgun, which the man thought was a real gun, police said. The 73-year-old then shot the boy.

Replica guns Baltimore police The 13-year-old displayed a replica gun during the attempted carjacking, police said. The 13-year-old displayed a replica gun during the attempted carjacking, police said. (Baltimore police) (Baltimore police)

The man was an officer for six years and resigned in 1974. He had a valid handgun permit issued by Maryland State Police and was being interviewed by police, Moses said. Police did not name the man.

cwells@baltsun.com