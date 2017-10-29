2 men killed, 1 injured in Baltimore shootings

Two men were killed and one injured in three separate shootings in Baltimore Saturday night and early Sunday, police said.

The injured man was wounded after a shooter slid a gun through a front door mail slot and opened fire, police said.

The night of violence began at around 9:40 p.m. in the 1800 block of Edmondson Avenue in West Baltimore. When officers arrived to investigate a shooting they found a 44-year-old man suffering from a gunshot “to the upper body,” police said. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Nearly three hours later, at 12:30 a.m., police arrived in the 300 block of Herring Court in Southeast Baltimore to investigate a report of a shooting. Police found a 38-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his buttocks.

A preliminary investigation determined that the unknown shooter opened the front door mail slot and shot into the home, striking the man in his buttocks. The man was transported to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.

At around 2 a.m. police arrived in the 1300 block of West Lafayette Avenue to investigate reports of an exchange of gunfire, just five blocks away from the evening’s earlier fatal shooting.

As they canvassed the neighborhood, officers received another call about an unresponsive man in the 900 block of North Carey Street. When officers found the man, he had already died from gunshot wounds to his upper body, police said.

Homicide Detectives are asking that anyone with information contact 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text a tip to 443-962-5940. Citywide shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

