Harford Sheriff's Office names two wounded during workplace shooting in Edgewood

Enoc Villegas Sosa, 38, and Jose Roberto Flores Gillen, 37, were named Thursday by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office as the two people wounded in the workplace shooting rampage Wednesday morning in Edgewood.

The two men from North East and Edgewood, respectively, remain in critical condition, an office spokesman said Thursday.

Radee L. Prince, 37, is accused of shooting five people about 9 a.m. Wednesday at the kitchen countertop company in an Edgewood business park where he had worked for the past four months, police said. Less than two hours later, police were called to an auto shop in Wilmington, where they say Prince shot another man before fleeing in an SUV.

The five victims in the Edgewood shooting were all employees of the business, Advanced Granite Solutions.

The three victims killed in the Edgewood shooting were identified by the sheriff’s office late Wednesday as Bayarsaikhan Tudev, 53, of Virginia; Jose Hidalgo Romero, 34, of Aberdeen; and Enis Mrvoljak, 48, of Dundalk.

