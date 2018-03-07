Baltimore man shot, then waited two days to seek treatment, police say

A 33-year-old Baltimore man was shot in the torso earlier this week but waited two days before showing up at a local hospital for care, according to Baltimore Police.

Officers located the man, who was not identified, after being called to an area hospital about 11:18 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a walk-in shooting victim, police said.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said they believe the man was shot on Monday in the area of Belnord Ave. and Orleans St., in the McElderry Park neighborhood in East Baltimore.

Police said they did not have a suspect in the shooting, and did not have additional information as to the victim’s reason for not immediately seeking medical care.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call shooting detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP.

