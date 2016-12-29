Bartender shot on his way home during robbery continues to recover, friends say.

A local musician and bartender remains in critical condition after he was shot early Christmas morning in downtown Baltimore.

Jason Pierce, 38, was shot at least twice in the 200 block of N. Calvert Street as he walked home, police said. No arrests have been made.

Pierce works at the Tin Roof bar at Power Plant Live! and plays lead guitar with Toll Tribe, a local band, friends said.

His roommate, Bretly Morris, said he learned of Pierce's shooting from another Power Plant Live! employee on Christmas morning, and was told police were trying to notify Pierce's family.

Morris said he immediately reached out to friends to see if they had a way to reach Pierce's mother. He also posted a message on Facebook and tagged her. About 7 p.m. on Christmas, Morris said she called him back and he broke the news to her.

"It's not an easy thing to do. I could just hear the breath come out of her body over the phone," Morris said Wednesday, in between tending to tables at the Tin Roof bar.

Pierce's mother could not be reached for comment.

Morris said he normally makes the 10-minute walk home with Pierce, but didn't on Christmas morning because Morris was housesitting for friends in Canton.

Morris said he and Pierce never had problems walking home before, but that after the shooting he will no longer make the walk home at night.

Police continue to check surveillance cameras in the area to see if they captured the shooting, a police spokesman said.

Matthew Collins, who plays in Troll Tribe with Pierce, said he's still in shock about the shooting.

"All the times that we walked [home]. It just hits you. It's just circumstance sometimes," he said.

Collins said he and Pierce started the band, which plays original and cover songs spanning several genres from rock to reggae, after meeting at a local open mic competition. He said the band is scheduled to play a show next month in Washington D.C.

Collins said it was difficult seeing his friend unconscious in a hospital bed, but he appears to be improving with each visit. He said his friend is strong and looks forward to when they can have a full conversation again.

Morris said he has also has visited Pierce in the hospital, and that Pierce has been able to give him a thumbs-up.

"Jason is a strong guy. It's apparent he's fighting this right now," Morris said.

He said Pierce's mother and sister remain overwhelmed by the support from the community. A GoFundMe page was created on Monday and quickly raised thousands of dollars, Morris said. As of Thursday morning, it had collected its $25,000 goal to help pay for medical costs.

The Tin Roof bar is planning to hold a benefit concert to help support Pierce, but a date hasn't been set, Morris said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5