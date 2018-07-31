Baltimore shooting suspect killed in Queens, N.Y., burglary, police say

A 26-year-old man wanted in a nonfatal shooting in South Baltimore earlier this month was killed Monday in an attempted burglary in Queens, N.Y., Baltimore Police said Tuesday.

Baltimore Police issued an arrest warrant for Shamel Shavuo, 26, for the shooting of a 44-year-old man in the 2600 block of Patapsco Ave. in the Lakeland neighborhood July 20.

Police said at the time that a person of interest has been identified in the shooting, but the department did not name Shavuo. It was among 10 shootings that weekend, including one homicide.

Police spokeswoman Chakia Fennoy could not say Tuesday night when Baltimore police wrote the arrest warrant for Shavuo. She said the case has been closed by exception.

Such cases are closed when police believe they have enough evidence to arrest, charge and prosecute a suspect, but can’t because the suspect has died or other circumstances. Baltimore has seen an increase in the number of homicides that are closed by exception.

New York City Police said officers were called at 2:44 a.m. Monday to a home at Williamson Ave. near 197th St. for a burglary in progress. Officers found a 26-year-old man with head trauma and a stab wound in the torso. He was taken to Jamaica Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

The New York Daily News reported that two brothers, 27 and 16, told police Shavuo knocked on the door and attempted to force his way in. They then confronted him outside with a baseball bat, the paper reported.

