Two men shot in Baltimore on Saturday night

Two men were shot in Baltimore on Saturday night, police said.

Police said they responded to an alleged shooting at around 6:26 p.m. in the 3700 block of E. Lombard St. in Highlandtown. When they arrived, they found a 43-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police said that a paramedic took the victim to an area hospital and that detectives determined the shooting occurred in the 100 block of Fagley St.

Police said they were again dispatched around 9:20 p.m. to the 500 block of E. Baltimore St. downtown, where they found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police said he was taken to an area hospital. Detectives determined the shooting occurred in the 400 block of E. Baltimore St.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department citywide shooting detectives at 410-396-2221. Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips can also be submitted via smartphone by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile app.