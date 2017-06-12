Weekend violence — 15 shot, just one fatally — breaks with Baltimore's pattern of death

This was an unusual weekend of violence in Baltimore — not just because there were a lot of people shot, but because more aren't dead.

From Friday night through Monday morning, there were a total of 15 shootings in the city. The latest was the shooting of a 51-year-old man about 6:20 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East 29th Street in the Coldstream Homestead Montebello neighborhood of Northeast Baltimore, police said.

Only one of the 15 shootings was fatal. A man was killed Friday night on the eastern edge of the city's Harlem Park neighborhood.

That's unusual because, as outlined in the "Shoot to Kill" series in The Baltimore Sun last year, Baltimore is one of the most lethal cities in the United States when it comes to gun violence, and usually a higher percentage of shootings here are deadly. It's been that way for years, and remains true this year.

According to city crime data through June 3, there were 375 total shootings, 243 of which were non-fatal. The 132 shootings that were fatal represent about 35 percent of the total. That's a much higher rate of lethality than in other cities.

In response to questions about the record level of homicides this year, police have begun pointing out that in recent weeks, non-fatal shootings leveled off and then dropped below where they were this time last year. Including the spate of non-fatal shootings this weekend, there were 266 non-fatal shootings as of Monday, compared with 275 at this time last year — a 3.3 percent decline, police said.

And yet, the killings — the vast majority of which are shootings — are up. There were 152 homicides this year as of Monday. That's compared to 124 the same time last year.

Police say that making arrests in non-fatal shootings will help stem the killings, the same trigger-pullers are often involved in both.

In the latest shooting Monday morning, police say the 51-year-old victim was on his porch when he was shot. Witnesses said they saw the suspect flee in a gray Hyundai, police said.

Anyone with information may contact detectives at 410-396-2221 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP.

