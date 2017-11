A man was shot in his chest and killed Friday morning just east of the Patterson Park neighborhood in Southeast Baltimore.

Police said officers were called to the shooting shortly before 7 a.m. in the 3400 block of Noble St. The man died at The Johns Hopkins Hospital. Police did not immediately identify him.

Also Friday, police identified the man shot and killed downtown on Park Avenue Tuesday evening as Levar Bailey, 40.

Anyone with information can call police, 410-396-2100.

CAPTION Baltimore City Police dispatch scanner audio following shooting of Det. Sean Suiter on Nov. 15. (Audio courtesy of the Baltimore Police Department via Broadcastify, video courtesy of ScannerAudio) Baltimore City Police dispatch scanner audio following shooting of Det. Sean Suiter on Nov. 15. (Audio courtesy of the Baltimore Police Department via Broadcastify, video courtesy of ScannerAudio) CAPTION The search for Detective Sean Suiter's killer entered its fourth day Saturday as the officer's body was escorted by police from Maryland Shock Trauma to the medical examiner's office. (Karl Merton Ferron, Justin Fenton / Baltimore Sun video) The search for Detective Sean Suiter's killer entered its fourth day Saturday as the officer's body was escorted by police from Maryland Shock Trauma to the medical examiner's office. (Karl Merton Ferron, Justin Fenton / Baltimore Sun video)

tprudente@baltsun.com

twitter.com/Tim_Prudente