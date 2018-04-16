Baltimore police commissioner: Slain 65-year-old woman was innocent bystander of targeted attack

The 65-year-old woman who was fatally shot on her West Baltimore porch on Saturday night was the innocent bystander of what detectives believe was a targeted attack on a 22-year-old man also killed in the encounter, Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa said Monday.

“It’s 100 percent unacceptable,” De Sousa said Monday of Pinkie Louise Ruffin’s killing, after he walked the cherry blossom-lined 3900 block of West Mulberry St. in Allendale where she lived and was shot.

Ruffin’s family could not be reached for comment, and no one answered the door of her home.

De Sousa said police believe Marques Patterson, 22, was targeted in the attack, but declined to discuss the basis for that belief. Patterson’s family also could not be reached.

De Sousa said police still need to “peel some layers back” to reveal exactly what occurred before the shooting erupted on the street, but are making progress in the investigation. He declined to say if they had identified a suspect.

Ruffin and Patterson were both pronounced dead at an area hospital shortly after they were discovered late Saturday night suffering from gunshot wounds on the block. They were two of five people killed in the city this weekend; more than a half-dozen others were injured in shootings.

Sahantana Williams, 20, was killed on Friday in the 3000 block of Rayner Ave., in the nearby Franklintown Road neighborhood, police said Monday.

A 65-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were killed in the shooting in the 3900 block of West Mulberry Street on Saturday night, police said. Another man was killed in the Allendale area on Sunday.

Raheem Bey, 25, was killed on Friday in the 500 block of North East Ave., in the Ellwood Park neighborhood, police said.

And Jerod Watson, 24, was killed on Sunday in the 3800 block of West Franklin Ave., also in Allendale, police said.

There has been a high volume of violence in recent months in the neighborhoods that line the Route 40 corridor as it cuts through West Baltimore between the Inner Harbor and Leakin Park, from Franklin Square to Penrose and Shipley Hill to Rognel Heights.

De Sousa said police have lots of intelligence about the weekend violence.

“We know who the main people are. We know what organizations are involved in this. And we had several meetings over the course of the weekend — Friday, Saturday and Sunday — coming up with how we could change our strategies,” he said. “We have a set of initiatives planned to target them directly.”

De Sousa said police are tracking a string of retaliatory incidents since the fatal shooting of mother and daughter Chanette Neal, 43, and Justice Allen, 21, in their home in the unit block of Gorman Avenue in Penrose on April 4.

Police are also tracking what they believe has been retaliatory fallout from two separate gambling disputes, De Sousa said.

“It’s all related to those three separate incidents. It’s all those three,” he said.

He would not say whether the groups were known gangs or drug crews, but said “two separate sides are going at it with each other.” He also would not say what the new initiatives would involve — only that they would be “constitutional.”

De Sousa said he does not believe that the weekend violence threatens progress the department has made in reducing violence in the city from the historic levels seen last year, but that it must be — and will be — halted as soon as possible.

“The community is totally frustrated, and so are the men and women of the police department,” he said.

He said police are ready to hold those responsible accountable, and are working around the clock to do so.

“We are out and about. Everybody is engaged, in a constitutional manner, a proactive manner,” he said.

Still, detectives need more help in their investigations, he said.

“We need people to step up right now,” De Sousa said. “The great folks that live in the community, we just need them to step up, give us a lead, give us a tip, something.”

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or text 443-902-4824, or to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP.

CAPTION Weekend violence leaves three dead and one injured in Baltimore City. Weekend violence leaves three dead and one injured in Baltimore City. CAPTION Federal authorities say an Eastern Shore man went on a multi-state ATM theft spree, stealing cars and crashing into convenience stores, then tying ropes or chains to the cash machines and dragging them out. (Ulysses Muñoz, Brittany Britto / Baltimore Sun video) Federal authorities say an Eastern Shore man went on a multi-state ATM theft spree, stealing cars and crashing into convenience stores, then tying ropes or chains to the cash machines and dragging them out. (Ulysses Muñoz, Brittany Britto / Baltimore Sun video)

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/rectorsun