Four injured in shooting in Baltimore's Druid Heights neighborhood

Four men were shot near a playground in Druid Heights on Monday afternoon, according to Baltimore Police.

Investigators combed the narrow 2000 block of Etting St., where police believe the victims were shot in the block around 2:30 p.m. Two were 18: one shot in the chest, another in the leg. Two were 22 years old: one was wounded in the hand, and another, found later, was shot in the butt. All four victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Blocks away, families sat outside on the marble steps of their houses, doing their best to enjoy the sunshine despite the regular presence of violence they say plagues the neighborhood.

“The killing is around us, but it’s just not in this block here,” said Mary Hardy, 66, who sits in a chair outside of her house on Bloom Street every afternoon. On Monday, she was joined by neighbors and family members. The chimes of an ice cream truck could be heard from up the street — a few kids clamored to catch it in time.

Across the street, yellow police tape had marked off the scene where the four men had been shot just hours before.

Hardy said that even though people sell drugs in the playground nearby, they stay off the little stretch of white sidewalk in front of the home she’s lived for over 20 years, where she waters the plants, where her family and friends gather.

“They give me that much respect,” she said. “They let the kids play.”

Hardy said that she and her neighbors have stopped calling police when they see people selling drugs or worse. She said they fear that police will tell the criminals who reported them.

“People don’t talk. They see things, but they don’t talk,” she said. “Probably a lot of people wanna come forward and say a lot, but nobody trusts the police. So we just sit back and look.”

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik