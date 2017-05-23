Man charged in off-duty Baltimore officer's shooting

The estranged husband of a Baltimore police officer's girlfriend was charged with allegedly shooting the officer at his Gwynn Oak home, police said Tuesday.

Antonio Tremayne Jones, 45, of Baltimore, was charged with attempted first degree murder and other charges. He is being held without bail and had no attorney listed in court records.

The off duty officer, who was not identified, was shot through the door of his Gwynn Oak home on May 17. Police withheld the officer's address.

The officer is expected to survive his injury.

