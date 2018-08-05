'It's really senseless:' Police investigating triple shooting near Johns Hopkins Hospital

Police said three people were shot in the 900 block of North Broadway, a few blocks from Johns Hopkins Hospital.

When officers arrived on the scene around 5:46 p.m., they found one man who had been shot in the leg and another wounded in the torso. Officers soon after learned of third victim who walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot.

Shaennika Miles, 29, said she knows two of the victims and was still collecting her thoughts after witnessing such trauma.

“It’s really senseless,” she said. “I heard all the shots when I was in the middle of Broadway. I see [one of the victims] in the middle of the street. I pray that he’s OK.”

Of the victims, she said, “We’re really good friends… They made sure I’m okay. Tell me how good of a mom I am.”

Miles said she was speaking out in the hopes that she could change the status quo.

“Most of our kids are suffering,” she said of the violence in the city.

When they heard the shots, sisters Linda Cooper and Maggie Austin ran inside in such a hurry that Austin, 92, left her cane.

“I just grabbed her by the arm,” said Cooper. “I went in my door. All I can know is I got out of that shooting.”

After police arrived, they were willing to come back to sit on their front steps.

On the other side of the yellow tape, police scanned the nearby row homes, looking for possible security cameras and evidence.

“We don’t got nothin’ to worry about,” Cooper told her sister, touching her hand. With the officers in the area, they felt safe, she said. “When they leave, we’ll leave.”

The shootings took place during the third Ceasefire weekend this year — a movement meant to halt the citywide violence for a 72-hour period from Friday to Sunday.

There have been no fatal shootings during the three Ceasefire events this year.

