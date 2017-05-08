Arrests made in two of five homicides in Baltimore on Saturday, police say

Baltimore Police say they have made arrests in two of the five homicides that occurred in Baltimore on Saturday, which was the deadliest day of the year to date.

Donae Anderson, 21, of the 300 block of Monastery Avenue, has been charged with first-degree murder and various other charges in the shooting of Raynesha Hunt, 24, of the 4400 block of Powell Avenue, police said.

Officers responded to the 4800 block of Hazelwood Avenue, not far from the county line in the Cedmont neighborhood of Northeast Baltimore, about 4:15 p.m. Saturday for a shooting and learned Hunt had been taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Hunt had been found wounded in Baltimore County, but the shooting scene was located on Hazelwood Avenue within the city limits, they said.

Police described the shooting as domestic in nature, and said the women were girlfriends.

Police said Anderson was at Central Booking. She did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled June 7.

Separately, police said they charged Marcus Joyner, 26, of the 800 block of Carey Street, with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting across town in West Baltimore of Tony Tingle, 31, of the 1300 block of N. Stricker Street.

Police responded to Tingle's block, in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood, for a reported shooting about 3:55 p.m. Saturday and found Tingle with a gunshot wound to the chest. He died at a local hospital.

Police said Tingle was inside a home on the block when a suspect allegedly entered the home and opened fire.

Joyner did not have an attorney listed in court records..

With five homicides, Saturday was the deadliest day of 2017 — which has had the deadliest start of any year in decades.

As of Monday afternoon, there had been 118 homicides in the city so far this year.

