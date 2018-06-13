Man charged with shooting woman in the face in downtown Baltimore taken into custody

Baltimore police on Wednesday said they have arrested a man wanted in a downtown shooting last week that they say was domestic-related.

Police said Demetrius Thompson, 23, was taken into custody early Wednesday morning. He is charged with shooting a woman in the face around 6 a.m. Friday outside the 10 Light Street apartment building and the Under Armour Performance Center at the corner of Redwood Street. The woman was taken to an area hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

Thompson, of the 2400 block of Chelsea Terrace in West Baltimore, did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Courtesy of the Baltimore Police Department

