Baltimore man arrested in weekend shooting of brother-in-law, police say

A 38-year-old Baltimore man has been charged with attempted murder in the non-fatal shooting of his brother-in-law following a family dispute this weekend, Baltimore Police said Monday.

Jason Adams, of the 3000 block of Echodale Avenue, had been arguing with his wife when his wife's brother, who was not identified, tried to intervene, police said. Adams then shot his brother-in-law, police said.

Officers had responded to the family's home, in the Waltherson neighborhood of Northeast Baltimore, about 5:40 p.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting and found the brother-in-law with a gunshot wound to the upper right thigh, police said. Officers also recovered a firearm.

An officer applied a tourniquet to the man's leg to stop the bleeding before he was transported to a local hospital.

Adams was interviewed by police and then transported to Central Booking and charged, police said.

Adams could not be reached for comment, and did not have an attorney listed in online court records as of Monday morning.

Baltimore Police on Monday also identified the victim of a fatal shooting on Friday in the 1800 block of Hope Street in the Oliver neighborhood of East Baltimore as Jermaine Mitchell, 23, of the 900 block of McAleer Court.

Anyone with information in that shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP.

