Man, 31, arrested in triple shooting of two children, woman in Latrobe Homes over Labor Day weekend

Baltimore Police have arrested a 31-year-old man in a triple shooting that injured two small children and a woman in East Baltimore on Labor Day weekend, they said Friday.

Delanie McCloud of Reisterstown has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting, in which police say he missed his intended target after firing into a crowd.

The woman, now 61, was in a wheelchair at the time of the shooting and suffered gunshot wounds to her leg and hip. A 6-year-old boy was shot in the leg and a 4-year-old girl was shot in the foot.

All three survived their injuries. Police do not identify survivors of shootings.

McCloud has been transferred to Central Booking, police said. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

The shooting occurred about 8:03 p.m. on Sept. 3 in the 900 block of McAleer Court, at the Latrobe Homes public housing complex. A group of adults had gathered around a dice game; the children were nearby, one in a baby rocker.

Surveillance footage from the incident showed a man run up on the dice game, then flee the area. At the time, police spokesman T.J. Smith said the shooter "showed that he doesn't care about anyone."

The shooting was one of four triple shootings during the violent holiday weekend, during which a total of 22 people were shot between Friday and Monday.

In the days following, police sent 50 recruits to canvas the neighborhood for leads. They also lamented a lack of tips in a range of violent crimes across the city around that time — particularly in incidents involving children, like the shooting at Latrobe Homes.

"Regardless of what your relationship is with the police, what you believe community-police relations are, let's all call a truce for today to identify a trigger puller on a 4- and a 6-year-old," Smith said at the time. "Let's put differences aside, whatever they may be, for the sake of community, because that person who decides to fire back and forth when the kids are clearly there does not care."

Police did not immediately answer questions Friday on whether community tips helped them identify McCloud as the alleged shooter.

