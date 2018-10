A man was shot in West Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon, causing a nearby school to be placed on lockdown.

The man was shot in the torso in the 900 block of Druid Hill Ave. in Heritage Crossing. Patrol officers found him conscious and alert, but the victim declined to cooperate with officers. The suspect is believed to have fled the area.

An administrator for nearby Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Elementary School said the building was placed on lockdown afterward, but expected it to be lifted shortly.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik