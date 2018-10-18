Man fatally shot in West Baltimore on Thursday, police say

A man was fatally shot Thursday in West Baltimore as shootings continued in the city, according to police.

The shooting occurred on the 4100 block of Cranston Ave. in Edmondson Village. Officers in the area heard gunshots coming from the block at about 12:20 p.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds, according to police.

The man, whose age and identity were not immediately available, was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

The shooting came a day after the Baltimore Police Department announced temporary restructuring to combat a recent surge in violence. Interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle reassigned 230 officers from administrative work to patrol positions in an effort to boost police presence on the streets. About 650 officers are patrolling the streets now.

