1 killed Wednesday morning in West Baltimore shooting

A 24-year-old man was shot and died Wednesday morning in West Baltimore, according to police.

Police responded to the 2400 block of Baker St. in the Coppin Heights/Ash-Co-East neighborhood for a report of a shooting at about 8:06 a.m. Wednesday.

The shooting came after a violent day in Baltimore, in which 11 people were shot Tuesday — three fatally.

They found the man with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he died shortly after arriving, police said.

Baker Street was cordoned off with crime scene tape between Mooreland Avenue and Warwick Avenue Wednesday morning, and evidence markers were scattered on the street.

Homicide detectives are investigating the killing, and anyone with information is urged to contact them at 410-396-2100, call the Metro Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

