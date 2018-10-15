Shots fired on University of Maryland's Baltimore campus; two apprehended

A shooting was reported Monday morning on the campus of the University of Maryland in downtown Baltimore, according to Alice Cary, chief of UMB police.

Shots were fired just before 10 a.m. near Lexington and Greene streets, with a suspect seen fleeing in the direction of Martin Luther King Boulevard, Cary wrote in a letter to the university community. Officers with UMB police apprehended the suspect and another man. Both men had handguns, according to the letter.

One of the suspects told officers that two other men had tried to assault him, and that he had fired the shots in self-defense, according to the letter. The other assailants fled on Greene Street.

Elsewhere in Baltimore, four people were injured in separate shootings Monday.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the chest and arms in 1500 block of Poplar Grove — just over a block away from an elementary school — before noon. He was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

At 2:39 p.m., officers were called to the 400 block of N. Edgewood St., around the corner from another elementary school, where they found a 35-year old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Just after 6 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2400 block of E. Monument St., about two blocks from an elementary school, where they found a 20-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

At 7:14 p.m., police went to the 600 block of Yale Ave., near Loudon Park Cemetery, where they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik