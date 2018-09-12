Man killed in East Baltimore Tuesday night, police say

A man was shot in East Baltimore’s Madison-Eastend neighborhood Tuesday night, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

At about 10:34 p.m., an officer came upon a 43-year-old man who was shot in the 2900 block of E. Monument St., according to police. The officer called a medic to the scene, and the man was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the killing and asking anyone with information to call them at 410-396-2100, leave an anonymous tip on the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP, text tips to 443-902-4824 or submit a tip through the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile app.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan