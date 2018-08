A 20-year-old man was shot late Thursday during a dice game, the second shooting over a gambling spat this week.

Police said the man was found in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue with non-fatal gunshot wounds around 11:30 p.m. Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact authorities.

Early Saturday morning, around 3:10 a.m., a 40-year-old man was shot after an argument over a dice game in the 600 block of 38th St., police said.

