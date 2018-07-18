59-year-old man shot, killed in Better Waverly early Wednesday, Baltimore Police say

A 59-year-old man was shot and died early Wednesday in North Baltimore’s Better Waverly neighborhood, according to police.

Baltimore police responded to the 3200 block of Ellerslie Ave. at about 2:53 a.m. to investigate a shooting, police said.

Officers found a 59-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital for treatment and pronounced dead shortly after arrival, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824 or submit a tip through the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile app. Thow who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan