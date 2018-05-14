Male victim fatally shot Monday in Brooklyn, hours after end of Ceasefire

A male victim was shot and killed early Monday in Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood, ending a brief pause in fatal shootings.

Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at the 4400 block of 6th St. at about 4:01 a.m. Monday.

Medics at the scene told officers the victim had been shot in the upper body and was unresponsive. The victim, whose age and identity were not immediately available, was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the victim was shot while he was driving.

Monday’s shooting put an end to a three-day streak during which the city saw no fatal shootings. The most recent shooting death before Monday’s killing occurred on Thursday. Grassroots organizers held a fourth Baltimore Ceasefire initiative, which featured dozens of events dedicated to celebrating life in Baltimore, Friday through Sunday.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to call the police department at 410-396-2100, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan