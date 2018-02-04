Man shot in the head in East Baltimore dies from his injuries

A man who was shot in the head in East Baltimore last week has died from his injuries, police said Sunday.

The shooting happened about 1:12 p.m. Thursday, in the 200 block of Douglas Court in the Dunbar/Broadway neighborhood, police said. Police did not identify the 27-year-old victim who was taken to the hospital and died two days later.

No suspect description or motive was provided by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

Two 26-year-olds have been killed in the surrounding area recently.

Qunintez Harris was shot to death Jan. 24 in the 1000 block of Billie Holiday Court, and Marco Byrd was killed Jan. 19 in the 600 block of North Duncan Street, according to police.

It’s unclear whether Thursday’s shooting was related to those killings.

Baltimore Sun reporter Andrea K. McDaniels contributed to this report.

