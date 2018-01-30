Man killed, two others injured in early-morning shooting in Northwest Baltimore

A 42-year-old man was killed and two other men were injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning in Northwest Baltimore, city police said.
Police said the victims were sitting inside a vehicle around 3:30 a.m. in the the 4200 block of Groveland Avenue when an unknown suspect began shooting into the vehicle.
The 42-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not name him Tuesday morning.
A 33-year-old man police said was shot in the upper body is in critical condition, and a 38-year-old man was shot in the thigh.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip to 443-902-4824.