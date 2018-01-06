22-year-old fatally shot in North Batlimore; police on lookout for suspect in victim's white Acura

A 22-year-old man was fatally shot in North Baltimore while warming up his car, police said. Officers are searching for a suspect who they say left the scene in the victim’s car.

At around 11:40 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 6100 block of Macbeth Drive and located the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was transported to an area hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was warming up his vehicle when he was approached by an unidentified armed suspect. An altercation occurred, resulting in the suspect shooting the victim in the head, police said.

The suspect then left the scene in the victim’s 2004 white Acura with Maryland tag 9CZ3843, police said.

Police ask that anyone with information contact detectives at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip to 443-902-4824.