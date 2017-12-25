Man shot in foot in East Baltimore

Baltimore police are investigating a shooting Monday night in East Baltimore.
An officer was on patrol in the Eastern District when she heard gunshots coming from the 2500 block of E. Monument St. Soon after, officers found a 43-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his foot, according to police.
The man was transported to an area hospital.
Detectives from the police department’s Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating the incident, and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.