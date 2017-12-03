1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting in Baltimore

Baltimore police are investigating a triple shooting in South Baltimore on Sunday that left one man dead.

At about 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 3700 block of S. Hanover St. in Brooklyn for a report of a shooting. Police said officers found a 21-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, a 20-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip and a third male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and leg.

The victims were transported to area hospitals, where the third male victim died, police said.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that the men were standing on South Hanover Street when unidentified suspects began shooting at them.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

Police are also investigating a nonfatal shooting on the 3200 block of E. Monument St. At about 1:30 a.m., officers found a 27-year-old female with a graze wound to the shoulder. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was sitting inside a home on East Monument Street when someone shot through the window, grazing her in the shoulder.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7louckup.