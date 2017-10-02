Baltimore resumes record homicide pace

Homicides have resumed a record pace in Baltimore, with the city recording its highest ever number of killings through September and two men gunned down Monday morning in separate incidents.

A 24-year-old man was shot to death Monday morning in West Baltimore, one of five shootings reported by police since Sunday night.

The West Baltimore killing happened just before 8:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Myrtle Avenue in Upton, police said. The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

They provided no suspect description or motive. Crime scene technicians and detectives milled about on the quiet street, which is surrounded by vacant lots and overgrown brush. The shooting appeared to have occurred in the street, with evidence markers placed at the foot of a Chevy Tahoe.

The fatal shooting was the second in a two-block stretch of Myrtle Avenue since Friday night, when 39-year-old Anton Carter was shot dead in the 1100 block of Myrtle Ave.

Earlier Monday, police said a 24-year-old was also fatally shot in North Baltimore, in the 3300 block of Westerwald Ave. Police said the victim was sitting when he was approached by two masked men armed with guns, who announced a robbery and shot him.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

September concluded with 31 homicide victims, the fifth time this year that the city has seen more than 30 people killed in a month. From 2008 to 2014, the city never saw 30 victims in a single month.

The total number of victims through September — 266 — is the highest on record in the city, exceeding 262 people killed during the same period in 1992. Baltimore had more than 100,000 more residents then.

Three other non-fatal shootings were also reported overnight: In the 4500 block of Wakefield Rd. at around 10:08 p.m., a 35-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were shot, receiving injuries considered non-life-threatening. Then at around 1:30 a.m. Monday, in the 1800 block of N. Montford Ave., a 34-year-old man was shot multiple times.

Anyone with information may call the homicide unit at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers 1-866-7LOCKUP.