Two women, teenage girl shot in Baltimore overnight

Two women and a child were shot in West Baltimore overnight, police said.

The shooting happened at about 12:13 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Myrtle Avenue in the Upton neighborhood, police said. Officers found a 13-year-old girl, and two women — ages 32 and 35 —suffering from gunshot wounds. The adults were shot in the back. The teen was shot in the cheek and the leg, police said.

All three victims were transported to area hospitals in good condition, police said.

Detectives learned the two women and girl were at the corner of Myrtle and Smithson when a dark vehicle pulled up and a suspect inside bean shooting. Citywide shooting detectives are investigating, and no further information was available Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Police are also investigating a shooting that took place around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Central District officers responded to a Baltimore hospital, where a 24-year-old man walked in with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Police said they learned the man was leaving a bar on Edmondson Avenue when a man approached and attempted to rob him. A struggle broke out, and at some point, the victim grabbed a handgun the suspect had pulled from his waistband. The gun fired twice, striking the victim’s hand. The suspect ran from the scene, police said.

Anyone with information may contact detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CAPTION The mother of Philando Castile, a black motorist killed by a Minnesota police officer last year, has reached a nearly $3 million settlement in his death. (June 26, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) The mother of Philando Castile, a black motorist killed by a Minnesota police officer last year, has reached a nearly $3 million settlement in his death. (June 26, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) CAPTION Michael McCarthy was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 2-year-old Baby Doe. Michael McCarthy was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 2-year-old Baby Doe.

This story will be updated.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6