Police: Man shot in West Baltimore overnight

Baltimore Police are investigating after a man was shot Sunday night in West Baltimore.

At about 11:42 p.m., a 29-year-old man arrived at an area hospital after being shot in his left leg.

Police said the man was shot in the 1900 block of West Lanvale Street in Midtown-Edmondson when he was shot by an unidentified gunman.

No other details were provided by police Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Police on Monday also identified several recent homicide victims:

Alfred Carrington, 53, who was killed June 23 in the 1700 block of North Gay Street. Police did not provide a recent address for Carrington.

Charles Johnson, 31, who was killed June 23 in the 5200 block of Saint Charles Avenue, where he lived.

Randy Rochester, 32, of the 800 block of Asquith Street, who was killed June 25 in the 2500 block of East Hoffman Street.