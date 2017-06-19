Baltimore police investigating shooting that left two women injured overnight

Baltimore City running low on opioid overdose remedy
Kalani Gordon
Baltimore Police are investigating after two women were shot in northern Baltimore overnight, the department said Monday.

At about 2:10 a.m., a 32-year-old woman was shot in the right arm and abdomen, and an 18-year-old woman was shot in the back in the 500 block of Sheridan Avenue in Woodbourne-McCabe, police said.

According to police, detectives at the scene were unable to get any cooperation from neither witnesses, nor the victims.

Police ask that anyone with information call 410-396-2221 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Police Monday also released the name of a recent homicide victim as 18-year-old Sean Williams, of the 4200 block of Fairview Avenue, who was killed June 18 in the 3700 block of Edmondson Avenue.

