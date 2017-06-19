Baltimore police investigating shooting that left two women injured overnight

Baltimore Police are investigating after two women were shot in northern Baltimore overnight, the department said Monday.

At about 2:10 a.m., a 32-year-old woman was shot in the right arm and abdomen, and an 18-year-old woman was shot in the back in the 500 block of Sheridan Avenue in Woodbourne-McCabe, police said.

According to police, detectives at the scene were unable to get any cooperation from neither witnesses, nor the victims.

Police ask that anyone with information call 410-396-2221 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Police Monday also released the name of a recent homicide victim as 18-year-old Sean Williams, of the 4200 block of Fairview Avenue, who was killed June 18 in the 3700 block of Edmondson Avenue.