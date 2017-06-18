Police: 17-year-old, 10-year-old shot in Baltimore Sunday

Police are investigating after a 10-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were shot in separate incidents Sunday in Baltimore.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Hollins Ferry Road for a reported shooting just before 11:30 a.m. There, police said they found evidence of a shooting but no victim.

The 17-year-old, who had been shot in the thigh, went to a hospital seeking treatment. No other details were provided by police.

At about 2:30 p.m., Baltimore Police were called to investigate the shooting of a 10-year-old boy in the 1200 block of East Eager Street.

Officers said the boy had been shot in the leg, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said they received information that a passenger in an SUV shot at a group of adults in the block. The boy realized he'd been shot as the crowd scattered.

Police ask that anyone with information call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.