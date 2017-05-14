Police: Girl, 17, shot in Northwest Baltimore

Baltimore Police are investigating after a 17-year-old girl was shot in Northwest Baltimore early Sunday, the department said.

At about 1 a.m., police were called to the 4300 block of Reisterstown Road where they found the girl, who has not been identified, with a gunshot wound to her upper body. She later died at Sinai Hospital.

Police said the victim was walking with a group of people when an unknown gunman approached and fired into the group, striking the victim.

Detectives ask that anyone with information to call 410-396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.