Man, 32, fatally shot in Forest Park in Northwest Baltimore, police say

A 32-year-old man was found fatally shot in the Forest Park neighborhood of Northwest Baltimore on Thursday morning, according to Baltimore police.

Officers responded to the 3900 block of Maine Avenue to check the well-being of a person at the location about 6:07 a.m. and found the man, who was not identified, with gunshot wounds to his torso, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A handgun was found near the man, at the end of a blood trail, and detectives believe the victim was "involved in an altercation before being shot," police said.

Donny Moses, a police spokesman, said police are still analyzing the gun, in part to determine if it belonged to the victim.

Police on Thursday also identified a 19-year-old man who died after being shot Tuesday in the New Northwood neighborhood of Northeast Baltimore as Deandre Coleman, of the 1700 block of Ingram Road. They said a gun was also found near Coleman, and is also being analyzed.

Police also identified two men fatally shot in a separate double shooting on Tuesday in the 2800 block of Lanvale Street in the Mosher neighborhood of West Baltimore as Kwame Cheeks, 29, of the 2700 block of Fenwick Avenue, and Michael Duncan, 37, of the 1600 block of North Smallwood Street.

With the man's killing in Forest Park, there had been 124 homicides in the city in 2017 as of Thursday afternoon.

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/rectorsun