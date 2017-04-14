Man shot dead on same Northwest Baltimore block where 16-year-old boy was killed last night

A man was fatally shot on Friday morning on the same Northwest Baltimore block where a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot on Thursday night, according to police.

Police confirmed officers were dispatched to the intersection of Norfolk and Wolcott avenues, in the city's Forest Park neighborhood, about 10:11 a.m. Friday and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man has died, police said, and homicide detectives are investigating.

The man was not identified.

Less than 14 hours before, about 8:45 p.m. Thursday, officers had been called to the 4000 block of Norfolk Avenue, the block just to the west of Wolcott, for another shooting and found a 16-year-old boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The boy, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital, where he died, police said. Homicide detectives are also investigating his death. They had not established a suspect or motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-LOCKUP.

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/rectorsun