One killed, another injured in apparent landlord-tenant dispute in Southwest Baltimore

A man was killed and another injured in a Wednesday night shooting that Baltimore police said may be a landlord-tenant dispute.

Police went to the 500 block of Brunswick Street in the Millhill neighborhood around 8 p.m. and found a 50-year-old man who had been shot in the stomach. He was taken to a hospital, where he is expected to survive.

A second victim, a man who looked to be in his 20s but who has not yet been identified, was found in an alley nearby as police were tending to the first victim. The second victim was shot in the chest and later died at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

Police said a person of interest was in custody and that it may be a landlord-tenant dispute, but did not offer more details.

In a separate incident, two men were injured in a shooting Wednesday evening in East Baltimore, police said.

Police found the victims at about 5:20 pm. in the 1200 block of E. Lafayette Ave., the Oliver neighborhood. One man was shot in the leg, the other victim was shot in the stomach, police said. Both were taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.