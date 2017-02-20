Two men shot Sunday in parking lot of Hip Hop Fish & Chicken

Two men were shot Sunday in the parking lot of Hip Hop Fish & Chicken across from Druid Hill Park in Northwest Baltimore, police said.

Both men checked themselves into separate hospitals around 7 p.m. A 27-year-old was shot in his stomach, and a 29-year-old was shot in his legs.

Detectives said both men had been shot in the restaurant parking lot in the 3300 block of Reisterstown Road.

Police also named the 41-year-old man shot and killed Saturday afternoon two blocks north of Carroll Park in South Baltimore. The victim was Antoine Mayo of the 400 block of S. Stricker Street in the New Southwest-Mount Clare neighborhood, police said.

tprudente@baltsun.com