Three shot, one fatally, in Baltimore Sunday

Three people were shot — one fatally — in Baltimore on Sunday, police said.

A man was killed and a woman was hurt in a double shooting in Arlington, near Pimlico Race Track, on the city's northwest side, police said. The two drove to a hospital about 2:50 p.m. following the shooting in the 3700 block of W. Belvedere Avenue, police said.

The man died shortly later, and the woman, who was shot in the leg, was being treated for her injuries. Detectives found a handgun inside the car the victims drove to the hospital, officials said. Police did not identify either victim or release any additional information.

The shooting happened about eight blocks from the killing of 22-year-old Raheem Payne on Jan. 26. Payne was shot in the head just before 1 p.m. while walking in the 5000 block of Queensberry Avenue, police said.

Police did not say whether the two incidents are related. Five people have been shot to death in the Northwestern District so far this year. There were 46 killings in the district in 2016.

A man was shot earlier Sunday, about 11 a.m., in Baltimore's Franklin Square neighborhood, police said. The man, whose condition is not known, was shot in the 1600 block of West Baltimore Street, police said. Addition information was not immediately available.

Davon Williams, 28, was shot to death in the 1800 block of West Saratoga Street in the same neighborhood on Wednesday, police said.

