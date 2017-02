A man was killed in a shooting Sunday evening in southwest Baltimore, police said.

The 21-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to the head and body in the 2400 block of Hollins Ferry Road in Mount Winans around 5 p.m., police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The homicide is the 39th in 2017.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

cwells@baltsun.com