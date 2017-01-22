Man shot in East Baltimore, suspects arrested after crashing car into building

Two suspects were arrested with a gun after speeding away from the scene of a shooting outside the Latrobe Homes in East Baltimore, then veering off the road and into the side of a building Sunday afternoon, police said.

The victim in the shooting, whom police described only as a man, was in surgery at a hospital after being shot multiple times, police said. They did not describe his condition.

At least seven evidence markers littered the 900 block of Eager Street, where the shooting happened about 12:15 p.m., police said.

An Eastern District patrol officer heard the gunshots, then saw the suspects in the blue Subaru speeding away and alerted other officers. Moments later, about eight blocks east at Eager and Broadway, the suspects' car crossed into the opposite lane, glanced off the front of a parked car, went up onto the sidewalk and collided with the wall of a building.

The two men tried run from the car but were arrested, and a handgun was recovered, police said. Police did not immediately release the suspects' information; charges are pending.

The crash was audible inside United Baptist Church across the street, where the Rev. Carl J. Solomon, the pastor, was preaching from the Gospel of Mark.

Desiree Diggs, 52, an usher at United Baptist who has attended the church since growing up in the neighborhood, felt a tap on the shoulder. Her car, she was told, had been hit outside.

She slipped out during the sermon and looked across the street, where she saw the Subaru wrecked on the sidewalk, wedged between her parked black Volvo and the wall of the old Mack Lewis boxing gym.

Diggs couldn't believe it. She'd been running late to church, and she thinks she missed being hurt in the crash by about 20 minutes.

"Definitely not what I'm used to in middle of my church day," she said.

She expects her car to be drivable, which would enable her to get to work Monday and drive it to the body shop to get it repaired.

"It won't be as bad as it could be," Diggs said.

Police officers at the scene didn't give her the full details, she said, but she was horrified to learn that the crash followed a shooting.

"It's just so sad," she said. "It is very sad. I don't know what these young people are doing with themselves these days."

