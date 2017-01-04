Man shot in home invasion in Baltimore

A man was shot and critically injured in a home invasion on Pennsylvania Avenue Wednesday night, Baltimore police said.

The man was found inside the apartment around 8:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Pennsylvania Ave. with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, and homicide detectives are investigating the case due to the severity of his injuries.

Police had no more details. Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

cwells@baltsun.com