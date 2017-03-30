Baltimore Police seeking help identifying suspect in sexual assault in Baltimore Highlands

Baltimore police asked Thursday for the public's help identifying a suspect in an alleged sexual assault last week in the Baltimore Highlands neighborhood in Southeast Baltimore, releasing a composite sketch of the man.

Police said a 39-year-old woman was walking in the 3400 block of Esther Place last Thursday, March 23, when she was approached by the suspect, who was armed with a knife. The man forced the woman into a rear alley, threatened her and sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene, police said

Police described the suspect as a black man with a mustache and a possible heart-shaped tattoo under his left eye who is between 20 and 30 years old, about 6 feet tall and about 185 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jogging pants with silver zippers on the pockets, police said.

Police said they are looking for connections between the suspect in the assault and any other crimes in the area, but did not provide specifics.

The 3500 block of Esther Place was the site of a homicide on Tuesday.

Caption Friends remember Victorious Swift Twan Jordan and Alanis Brown of the Baltimore Algebra Project talk about their friend Victorious Swift, a math tutor with the organization and a soon-to-graduate senior at the Baltimore Design School, who was recently fatally shot. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Twan Jordan and Alanis Brown of the Baltimore Algebra Project talk about their friend Victorious Swift, a math tutor with the organization and a soon-to-graduate senior at the Baltimore Design School, who was recently fatally shot. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Caption Footage from fatal Baltimore police shooting shows standoff, threat to kids, decision to use lethal force Footage from the body-worn cameras of police officers at the scene of a barricade hostage situation in West Baltimore on Friday, in which a man was fatally shot by a SWAT officer, shows key portions of the standoff. The footage was not released to the public. (Baltimore Sun video) Footage from the body-worn cameras of police officers at the scene of a barricade hostage situation in West Baltimore on Friday, in which a man was fatally shot by a SWAT officer, shows key portions of the standoff. The footage was not released to the public. (Baltimore Sun video)

About 2:45 a.m., police responded to the block for a report of a cutting and found 34-year-old April Ellis suffering from a stab wound to her abdomen. Ellis was pronounced dead a short time later.

The 3400 and 3500 blocks of Esther Place are not separated by a cross street.

Witnesses in that incident reported hearing Ellis screaming and then seeing a man fleeing on foot. That suspect was described as Hispanic, in his 20s, about 6 feet tall and wearing a red shirt.

Anyone with information related to the sexual assault or composite sketch is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2076. Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100, or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

Those with information can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP.

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/rectorsun