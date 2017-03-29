Baltimore prosecutors drop second 'sex for repairs' case

City prosecutors dropped charges against a second former housing worker accused of withholding residential repairs for sex, ending the criminal side of the case without any convictions.

Prosecutors charged former handymen Charles T. Coleman, 48, and Doug Hussy, 62, in July, after the city paid a settlement of up to $8 million and nearly a year after the allegations first surfaced.

The case "started with a big bang, and went out with a whimper," said Coleman's defense attorney Warren Brown on Tuesday afternoon after his case was dropped.

Attorney Cary J. Hansel, who represented the women in the civil lawsuit, said he was "shocked" that neither criminal case had gone forward and said the two alleged victims in Coleman's case were in court prepared to testify.

Hussy was acquitted earlier this month after prosecutors presented no evidence when the alleged victim did not appear in court.

Coleman was charged with second-degree assault, fourth-degree sex offense, harassment and misconduct based on accusations from two other women, but prosecutors said they recently encountered problems with the evidence. They did not elaborate.

"There are a number of variables that recently raised insurmountable problems with the provability of these cases," State's Attorney's Office spokeswoman Melba Saunders said of the case against Coleman. "Our office will continue to support these victims as they continue their journey to recovery from these humiliating experiences."

Coleman declined to comment as he left the courthouse, deferring to Brown, who said prosecutors told him that they concluded there were problems with the alleged victims' timelines of their encounters.

"Something this sensational, something this significant, I'm surprised this is the reason put forth," Brown said.

Coleman had faced the bulk of the accusations in the civil lawsuit. Brown said he believed the alleged victims had played up their civil claims in an attempt to get paid.

"I think a lot of this stemmed from the legitimate grievances of the tenants throughout public housing and the deplorable work record in terms of repairs and the like," Brown said. "People were looking to get paid, and they were inclined to make accusations that would enhance the likelihood they would get paid."

Earlier this month, Hansel, the civil attorney, said the first alleged victim had car trouble and he questioned why prosecutors did not request a postponement. On Tuesday, Hansel said both alleged victims had come to court as instructed and did not know the case was going to be dropped.

"Both of the victims were present in the courthouse today, available to testify, and prepared to go forward," Hansel said. "As recently as a week ago, [prosecutors] told me it was going forward, and sought my assistance in contacting my clients. ... I have every reason to believe the case should have gone forward."

In the civil lawsuit, the plaintiffs alleged that Coleman made "numerous unwanted sexual advances towards countless women" who lived in public housing. They said he touched women inappropriately and touched himself in front of them.

Lucky Crosby, the safety officer for the union that represents maintenance workers, went door to door in Gilmor Homes and found numerous women who substantiated the claims in the lawsuit, attorneys said in court filings.

One woman allegedly told Crosby that Coleman only fixed her bathtub after she provided naked pictures that he had demanded; another said Coleman said so many inappropriate things that she was afraid to call for repair work.

