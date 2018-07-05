7-year-old girl 'fighting for her life' after being shot in Southwest Baltimore

A 7-year-old girl is “fighting for her life” after being found shot in the back seat of a car in Southwest Baltimore, police said.

The girl is in “critical and unstable condition” at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith said.

The girl was found unresponsive in the car on the corner of Edmonson Avenue and North Loudon Avenue.

Smith said the shooting likely occurred on Lyndhurst Street about two blocks away.

Commissioner Gary Tuggle responded to the scene of the shooting and was headed to Shock Trauma to check on the girl and her family, Smith said.

Police were alerted to the incident when a man came running to an officer on the corner of Normandy and Edmondson avenues and said a girl had been shot. The officer was able to flag down a private medic who rendered aid and transported the girl to Shock Trauma.

“This is where even bad guys unite and get the person responsible for this and walk him into the district and turn him in,” Smith said. “He should turn himself in.”

Smith urged anyone with information about the shooting to text tips to 443-902-4824 or call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

This article will be updated.

nbogelburroughs@baltsun.com

twitter.com/nickatnews