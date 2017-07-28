Baltimore sergeant charged in federal racketeering case resigns from Police Department

A Baltimore police sergeant facing federal racketeering charges has resigned from the city police force, according to the department and his attorney.

Sgt. Wayne Jenkins, 37, the highest-ranking officer among the seven indicted in the federal case in March, is set to go to trial in January. He has not made a plea in the case, as he has yet to be arraigned.

Andrew Alperstein, Jenkins’ attorney, confirmed his resignation from the Baltimore Police Department but otherwise declined to comment.

Federal prosecutors allege that Jenkins and his fellow officers robbed citizens, filed false court paperwork and made fraudulent overtime claims as part of a conspiracy dating back to at least March 2015. He was indicted along with the other officers in March of this year.

Jenkins and two of the other officers — Detectives Daniel Hersl and Marcus Taylor — were accused of additional robberies of civilians in a superseding grand jury indictment unsealed earlier this month.

Jenkins’ attorneys had previously said he would plead not guilty at a scheduled hearing earlier this month, but that hearing never occurred.

Two of the other officers, Detectives Evodio Hendrix and Maurice Ward, admitted to the charges during separate hearings this month. They face seven to nine years in prison under sentencing guidelines, although the judge presiding over their cases could impose up to 20 years. They are scheduled to be sentenced in February.

All of the other officers have pleaded not guilty, though that could change. Two officers, Detectives Momodu Gondo and Jemell Rayam, have rearraignment hearings scheduled in November and October, respectively.

The officers were all members of an elite Gun Trace Task Force that was praised for pulling large numbers of guns off the streets. After the officers were indicted, prosecutors dropped cases against dozens of defendants who had been arrested by the squad.

