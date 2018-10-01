Rash of homicides ends violent September in Baltimore — with 17 killed in month's final week

Baltimore saw more than a homicide a day in September, which ended with 37 people killed — leaving residents across they city feeling frustrated and scared.

Nearly half the killings for the month — 17 — occurred during the last week of September, which ended with a violent weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, seven people were killed and four were injured in shootings.

This weekend’s killings brought the number of homicides for the year to 231, according to the Baltimore Police Department. But the city is on pace to see fewer killings than in 2017, a record year for violence in the city. Last year, 342 people were killed in Baltimore — the highest per-capita rate in history.

September’s high homicide count came despite an entire week earlier in the month during which the city went without a fatal shooting.

Sixty-four people were also hurt in non-fatal shootings during the month.

Police on Monday identified the four men killed in Baltimore on Sunday. Thomas Hamilton, 27, was shot in the 2800 block of W. Belvedere Ave.; Abdoulie Jallow, 24, was shot in the unit block of South Calvert St.; Randall Finney, 32, was killed in the 4000 block of Balfern Ave.; and Donald Lee Jackson, 46, was shot in the 3300 block of W. Baltimore St., according to police.

Beaontray Ellis, 17, was also shot and killed Friday in the 1200 block of Druid Hill Ave.

As of Monday morning, police had not named Saturday’s three homicide victims because their next of kin had not yet been notified.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan