Baltimore man sentenced to life plus 35 years in 'Chasing a Killer' case

A 23-year-old Baltimore man received the maximum possible sentence Wednesday in a murder case chronicled from behind the scenes by The Baltimore Sun in 2015.

Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn sentenced Delvonta Morten to life plus 35 years in the September 2015 killing of Kevin Cannady, 29. Morten was convicted by a jury in January of shooting Cannady execution-style in broad daylight on a Northwest Baltimore street corner.

Prosecutors asked for the maximum sentence, saying Morten had a troubled upbringing but that it did not mitigate the crime.

Morten's defense attorneys asked Phinn for a new trial, saying she had wrongly not allowed them to challenge DNA evidence. Public defender Kelly Swanston also said she had provided ineffective counsel because she did not ask that jurors be questioned more closely about whether they had read Sun coverage of the case.

Phinn denied the request, noting jurors are always screened for prior knowledge about cases and instructed to avoid media coverage during proceedings.

Morten asserted his innocence when given a chance to speak. "My attorney failed to prove my innocence," he said. "I do believe I didn't have a fair trial due to the newspaper article."

Baltimore Police granted The Sun exclusive access behind the scenes of the investigation into Cannady's death, one of the 344 investigated in 2015, Baltimore's deadliest year.

Detectives had good leads in the first hours of the investigation, including surveillance footage of the crime. They also located the murder weapon. But with no witnesses, the case stalled for months and threatened to go cold before a forensic match gave authorities confidence to move forward.

Cannady was the third of three brothers fatally shot in Baltimore. The murder of the first brother was never solved; the second brother was fatally shot by a police officer, who was cleared of criminal wrongdoing. In a twist of fate, that officer, Det. Jemell Rayam, was among the seven city officers indicted on federal racketeering charges last month. Rayam has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In court Wednesday, Cannady's uncle, Robert Frederick, reading a letter from Cannady's mother Diane Frederick told Phinn that Cannady was "not perfect, but he didn't deserve to have his life taken away from him the way that it was."

"He was only 29. His life was not ready to be over," Frederick said. Though Cannady's children don't understand why he is gone, "they got to know he loved them."

Swanston, Morten's attorney, said in court Wednesday that Morten was physically abused from a young age and had no relationship with his father. Three older brothers are currently incarcerated.

Swanston said Morten once had goals of being a sports medicine doctor. But he got locked up in 11th grade, and at age 21 was shot and developed an addiction to heroin, she said. He was a good father to his two children, however, she said.

She asked Phinn to sentence him to life with all but 30 years suspended. Prosecutors had offered a plea deal before trial that would have resulted in life with all but 40 years suspended, she said.

"I ask your honor to consider giving him a chance of having a life in the future," Swanston said

Phinn said she had reviewed letters from Morten's family members, who "said all the things you'd expect families to say about their loved ones." But she noted on his pre- sentence investigation report that he had once been accused of shooting his girlfriend in the stomach, a case that was dropped when she refused to cooperate.

